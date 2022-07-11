A sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson was found unresponsive Sunday aboard the ship, which was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California.

Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded and pronounced the sailor dead.

“The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play,” the Navy said in a statement.

The deceased sailor’s name will be withheld until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.

No other details were immediately available.

The carrier returned from a six-and-a-half month deployment to the Indo-Pacific in February.