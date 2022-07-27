Nine helicopters assigned to Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk were damaged Tuesday in a storm, but officials say operations are so far unaffected.

Damaged aircraft include the MH-60 Seahawk and MH-53E Sea Dragon, according to the Navy.

“We can confirm that nine helicopters located at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield following a severe storm that occurred in the area July 26,” Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement to Navy Times Wednesday. “Known damages to the aircraft span from broken tail and rotor blades to structural dents and punctures in the airframes.”

No personnel were injured during the storm, and the Navy is examining the full extent of the damage. AIRLANT said “there are no impacts to operational forces as a result of this incident.”

WAVY News, a local NBC affiliate, reported a severe thunderstorm warning for Norfolk at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents reported winds reaching 60 miles per hour, according to the outlet.

The incident comes less than a month after an Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet “blew overboard” off the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea. The Navy cited heavy rains and intense winds as the culprit and is investigating the mishap.