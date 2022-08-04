The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1.

Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.

“This bright, young man made an oversized positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke, said in a statement.

“Thank you to the Swedish and German navies, the U.S. Air Force, and the Sailors from Arleigh Burke for their extensive efforts to search for our shipmate,” Flynn said.

No additional details were available.

The destroyer is based out of Rota, Spain, and is part of the Navy’s Task Force 65, which supports regional allies and partners in U.S. 6th Fleet.