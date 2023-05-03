The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is seeking the public’s help in solving a suspected arson case aboard the guided-missile destroyer Carney that took place just before Christmas at the warship’s home in Mayport, Florida.

NCIS is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on the Dec. 23 blaze, which sent six sailors to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said at the time.

Anyone with information can reach the agency at NCIS.navy.mil, and can report a tip anonymously.

A fire scene examination by NCIS, other federal authorities and Florida investigators “determined that the fire was a non-accidental fire caused by human means,” NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston said in an email.

Houston declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The fire was called away at about 3:43 a.m., and the ship’s crew was able to extinguish the fire and de-smoke the affected spaces, Naval Surface Force Atlantic officials said at the time.

Military.com was the first to report NCIS’s reward for information on the case.

