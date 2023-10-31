The Navy fired the commanding officer of the unit that oversees pay and personnel transactions for new accessions Monday.

Cmdr. Steven J. Green was relieved as head of Transaction Service Center Great Lakes “due to a loss of confidence” in his ability to lead, the service announced in a brief statement Tuesday.

The statement does not provide any further explanation as to why Green was fired.

A Navy spokesperson with the unit’s higher command, MyNavy Career Center, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether sailor pay and benefits were impacted, or whether such issues were a factor in Green’s removal.

Capt. Mary Decker, the executive officer of Transaction Service Center Norfolk, is assuming the responsibilities of commanding officer at TSC Great Lakes. Green has been reassigned to higher headquarters in Millington, Tennessee.

RELATED

Green is one of at least nine Navy commanding officers relieved in 2023, and the second Navy HR leader to be fired in the past two months.

The Navy ousted the executive officer of the Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Cmdr. Brandon T. DeHaan, in September following a command investigation into DeHaan.

Officials have not disclosed the reasons for DeHaan’s firing but said in September that pay and benefits were not impacted.

“The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Navy said Tuesday. “Commanding officers are entrusted with essential responsibilities to their Sailors and their commands. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards of leadership by demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.”