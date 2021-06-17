The Great Locomotive Chase, first-ever Medal of Honor recipient get the comic book treatment

The first Medal of Honor ever issued set quite a high bar for future recipients.

On-foot infiltration hundreds of miles into enemy territory, crafting an alibi to elude would-be captors, a train heist for the ages, capture, an escape attempt, liberation.

Army Pvt. Jacob Parrott’s story is one Hollywood would have extraordinary difficulty concocting (there was a mediocre attempt in 1956), highlighted by a series of heroics that made the Union soldier from the 33rd Ohio Voluntary Infantry the first-ever Medal of Honor recipient and an easy selection for the ninth installment in an illustrated series dedicated to soldiers whose actions earned them the nation’s highest award for military valor.

The newest edition of “Medal of Honor,” a graphic novel series produced by the Association of the U.S. Army, spotlights Parrott’s epic journey from 18-year-old volunteer to etching his name into Army lore as an integral part of the Great Locomotive Chase.

In April 1862, Parrott joined roughly two-dozen out-of-uniform spies with a mission of venturing deep into Confederate territory to destroy rail supply lines running from Georgia through Tennessee.

(AUSA)

Carrying only pistols, the men disbanded into smaller teams for the on-foot journey until rendezvousing in Georgia. There, the men boarded a mail train headed North. When passengers and crew disembarked for breakfast in Big Shanty, Georgia, the team of raiders pounced, commandeering the locomotive and setting off like gangbusters.

A hot pursuit ensued, with Parrott and those in his company tearing up track, destroying bridges and cutting telegraph lines as they moved. Still, when the train ran out of fuel, the raiders’ on-foot flight was no match for the manpower encircling them. The raiders were captured near the Georgia-Tennessee border and taken as prisoners of war.

In custody, Parrott was beaten mercilessly, the enemy flogging him over 100 times to coerce information. But he provided his captors nothing. Eight of the raiders were subsequently hanged.

(AUSA)

A year went by, during which there was a daring escape attempt that saw Parrott recaptured, before he was released as part of a prisoner exchange. Upon rejoining Union forces in March 1863, Parrott was made the very first recipient of the Medal of Honor. Five other raiders of the Great Locomotive Chase party would also later receive the award.

After meeting with President Abraham Lincoln, Parrott rejoined his unit and would go on to be commissioned as a lieutenant, distinguishing himself in a number of engagements before the Civil War’s end.

Parrott lived until he was 65, dying of a heart attack in Kenton, Ohio, where he is buried.

He joins figures such as Alvin York, Henry Johnson, Roy Benavidez, Daniel Inouye, Audie Murphy and Sal Giunta as soldiers recognized in the high-quality “Medal of Honor” series from AUSA.

“One of the things I was really impressed with is the level of work that the creative team has put into it,” said Joseph Craig, director of AUSA’s book program.

“The scripts and the artists — these are all people from the world of professional comic book publishing. These guys know comics, they know military comics in particular, and the job is just really top notch.”

The collaborative team included script-writing by Chuck Dixon (“Batman,” “The Punisher”), drawings by Karl Moline (“Supergirl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), color work by Peter Pantazis (“Justice League,” “Superman,” “Wolverine”), and lettering by Troy Peteri (“Spiderman,” “Iron Man,” “X-Men”).

Read the full issue of “Medal of Honor: Jacob Parrott” here.