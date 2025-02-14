Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Navy
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Photo Galleries
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
The Army wants to evolve, and to try new methods of fighting it’s testing something called “transformation in contact.” Get an inside look at what’s involved.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
How can Congress improve troops' quality of life? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.15.25
Avoiding Rookie Credit Mistakes - Money Minute
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
New VA Secretary takes office, and more Pentagon updates | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.8.25
Budgeting For Your First Home — Money Minute
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
A flood of changes sweeps the military | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.1.25
College Fund Planning — Money Minute
From transgender troops to DEI, change comes to the military
The Army tests new vehicles and tech in European exercise
Trending Now
USS Harry S. Truman collides with merchant vessel in Mediterranean
Navy jet crashes off San Diego coast; 2 crew members rescued
Corpsman receives medal for saving Marine from heat stroke
Armstrong’s famous ‘one small step’ quote — explained
Pentagon moves to take back troops booted for refusing COVID vaccine