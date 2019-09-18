The Military Times has unveiled a new comprehensive job board that aims to connect veterans with thousands of job opportunities with employers seeking to hire people with military experience.

The new online job board offers employers from around the country an opportunity to target veterans and service members who are planning to return to the civilian job market.

Service members can create profiles, target a job search to specific locations and set up job alerts for new postings.

Veterans employment rates have remained strong in recent years, often falling below the national average.