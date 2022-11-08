Election results for the 196 veterans running for Congress will start coming in Tuesday night, but the final tallies in many of the races may take days or weeks to sort out.

That’s because each state has different rules regarding absentee voting, counting of mail-in ballots, and verification of vote totals. In 2020, the presidential election could not be called until a week after the final votes were cast because of those complications, and some congressional races took significantly longer to settle.

RELATED

The 196 veterans on House and Senate ballots this year represents the largest field of individuals with military experience running for office in a decade, and could lead to an increase in the total number of veterans in Congress starting next year.

Military Times will be tracking all of the races involving veterans here on Election Night and the weeks to come. For the latest results, refresh this page.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.