Former VA health worker charged with multiple murder counts, accused of poisoning patients with insulin

Federal officials have charged a former Veterans Affairs nursing assistant with sevent counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder for unnecessarily injecting patients at a West Virginia hospital with insulin, causing fatal health complications.

Reta Mays, who worked at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon for arraignment on the charges, the culmination of more than a year of investigation into a string of suspicious deaths at the hospital.

The case has drawn national headlines in the last year as the number of suspected victims rose as the investigation deepened. Lawmakers have expressed frustration over the slow pace of the work, both to answer families’ lingering questions about their deceased loved ones and the safety of the hospital itself.

In recent months, as FBI investigators zeroed in on Mays, Attorney General William Barr became personally involved in the high-profile case, asking officials for periodic updates on the status.

Veterans Affairs officials have worked with law enforcement on the case since an internal investigation in 2018 unveiled potential crimes by Mays.

She was fired from her post at the medical center in July 2018 after three years on the job. The indictment against Mays accuses her of using her night-shift position to secretly inject at least eight patients with insulin despite no medical need.

The treatment resulted in seizures, coma and death for at least seven of them. An eighth individual survived.

No motive was presented in court filings for Mays’ actions.

Each of the seven second degree murder charges Mays faces carries the possibility of up to 40 years in prison.

In a statement, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., praised the long-awaited charges.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a veteran and have had to endure this injustice,” he said. “While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their veterans.”