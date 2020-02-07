Army officer who testified against Trump likely leaving NSC early, per reports

An Army officer who played a key role in the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Trump will likely soon be out of his job at the National Security Council, according to multiple media reports.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman had been scheduled to rotate out of the White House this summer, CNN reported Friday, but may be leaving as early as this month.

“You think I’m supposed to be happy with him?” Trump told reporters as he spoke to the press outside the White House Friday morning. “I’m not.”

The Ukraine-born infantry officer made headlines last year after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July.

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman said in his testimony. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.”

Though his compliance with the House investigation went directly against orders from the White House not to cooperate, whistleblower protection law covered him in terms of facing Uniform Code of Military Justice action for disobeying an order.

“If the president were to order the lieutenant colonel not to testify, that would not be a lawful order,” Sean Timmons. a former Army judge advocate and current defense attorney, told Military Times in November.

However, Timmons added, Vindman could face retribution in terms of his career. As part of his detailing to the NSC, his senior rater ― the person who writes his evaluations and recommends him for promotion or future assignments ― could be a high-level White House civilian, who could take action that would leave a mark on his record.

Indeed, leaving his two-year assignment early, as has been reported, would leave a black mark on his record.

"Whistleblowers often sacrifice their careers because they face retaliatory acts from those superiors they reported against,” Timmons said.

Spokespeople for the White House and Army did not immediately return Military Times requests for comment, including whether he had been selected for a follow-on assignment or submitted retirement paperwork. The Army has so far backed Vindman.

“Lt. Col. Vindman, who has served this country honorably for 20-plus years, is fully supported by the Army like every soldier, having earned a Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq in 2004,” Army spokesman Matt Leonard told Military Times in October. “As his career assignments reflect, Lt. Col. Vindman has a long history of selfless service to his country, including combat. Lt. Col. Vindman is afforded all protections anyone would be provided in his circumstances.”