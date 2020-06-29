5 Insights ― Florent ‘Flo’ Groberg

Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Florent “Flo” Groberg talks about the struggles that come from being wounded in battle ― and the elevation to the status of national “hero” for his actions.

Opening up about everything from his love of France, his native country, to his deep discomfort with how the recognition that came with the medal threatened to change him, Groberg offers insights into what he’s learned in battle, recovery and the aftermath in the spotlight.

More about Groberg’s story can be found in his book, “8 Seconds of Courage: A Soldier’s Story from Immigrant to the Medal of Honor,” as well as on how to improve mental well-being efforts for veterans.