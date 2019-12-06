An active shooter on Naval Air Station Pensacola is confirmed dead as are two victims, plus multiple injuries to others at the base, according to the Pentagon and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Andrew Hobbs would not say how many were injured but said they were taken to local hospitals.

The base was on on lockdown Friday morning following reports of an active shooter around 6:30 a.m., Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Bortz added.

“There was an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida this morning, said Navy spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac in an email to Navy Times.

"The base remains on lockdown. The shooter is confirmed deceased, and two additional fatalities are confirmed. Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies.”

NAS Pensacola’s official social media accounts reported that both gates are secured.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said that President Donald J. Trump "has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station/Forest Sherman Field and is monitoring the situation.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

He also could not say where on the base the incident occurred or if the suspect was active duty or a civilian.

Friday’s active shooter incident in Florida follows a shooting spree that left three people dead on Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

One of the dead was the sailor gunman who took his own life after taking the lives of two Department of Defense shipyard workers.

A third victim is recovering in a Honolulu hospital.

Here’s the man charged in the fatal Fort Story crash Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar J. Temores was responding to a report of a gate runner around 7:35 p.m. Saturday when his police cruiser was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Meanwhile, the man authorities say drove a truck through the gate at Virginia’s Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story before striking a Navy police cruiser and killing a sailor inside on Saturday is expected to be arraigned today.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, of Shenandoah, Virginia, is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release early Thursday.

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar J. Temores was responding to a report of a gate runner around 7:35 p.m. Saturday when his police cruiser was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Campbell at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street, the Navy and police said.