Sailor sentenced in concealed pistol case

A Florida-based sailor accused of carrying a concealed and loaded handgun at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in October has pleaded guilty.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Craig William Goodwin did not brandish the weapon, hospital spokesperson Jeanne Casey said. It was discovered while Goodwin was undergoing a medical exam.

Goodwin’s plea came during a special court-martial hearing on Feb. 13, Casey said.

A military judge sentenced Goodwin to 111 days in confinement, which amounted to time served with good behavior credit, and he was released that day.

In return for the plea, other unrelated charges that alleged Goodwin made threats and violated a military protective order were dropped, she said.

The case against Goodwin came amid heightened concerns about the safety of sailors on military bases following mass shootings at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and at Naval Air Station Pensacola in December.

Navy prosecutors assigned to the Goodwin’s case declined to comment on the incident.

Goodwin’s civilian attorney, Eric Roper, as well as his Navy defense attorney, Lt. Dan Richey, also declined to answer questions when reached by Navy times.

According to a pretrial agreement, Goodwin submitted a retirement request and waived administrative separation board proceedings, Casey added.

Goodwin enlisted in 1998 and reported to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command — which is co-located with the Jacksonville hospital — on Oct. 18, according to a Navy biography.