The Navy has identified the sailor who died on the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson while it was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California, on Sunday.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, was found unresponsive and the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department pronounced the sailor dead.

Collins, originally from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, joined the Navy in 2019 and was assigned to the Vinson in October 2020.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the Vinson, in a Navy news release. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”

The Navy is investigating the cause of death, but said Sunday there are no signs of suicide or foul play.

The carrier returned from a six-and-a-half month deployment to the Indo-Pacific in February.