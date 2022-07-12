The Navy has identified the sailor who died on the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson while it was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California, on Sunday.
Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, was found unresponsive and the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department pronounced the sailor dead.
Collins, originally from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, joined the Navy in 2019 and was assigned to the Vinson in October 2020.
RELATED
There are no indications of suicide or foul play, the Navy said.
“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the Vinson, in a Navy news release. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”
The Navy is investigating the cause of death, but said Sunday there are no signs of suicide or foul play.
The carrier returned from a six-and-a-half month deployment to the Indo-Pacific in February.
Aviation Survival Technician 2 Joshua Carlson knew the Coast Guard was for him because he wanted to do something 'exceptional' with his life.
After two catastrophic collisions in 2017, the U.S. Navy moved forward with dozens of recommendations meant to ensure it couldn’t happen again. But during this process, something became clear: Despite spending billions of dollars on readiness initiatives, the Navy’s mishap rate hadn’t improved in the last 30 years.
Kolbie's family hopes his death will mean other PCS'ing families won't endure a loss like they did.
There are no indications of suicide or foul play, the Navy said.
Load More
A BBC investigation alleged British special forces killed dozens of detainees in suspicious circumstances during counter-insurgency operations in Afghanistan.
Hershel W. “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Unclear guidelines and uneven discipline could let unfit officers through the cracks.
Military Times' Marine of the Year helped save the lives of his crew with his heroic piloting ― and got a new call sign out of it.
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.