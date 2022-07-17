A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Sunday morning, marking the second student death in two months, according to the Annapolis, Maryland, school.

The cause of death is unclear, but the service academy said no foul play is suspected.

The school is waiting to identify the midshipman until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin. Midshipman, faculty and staff were notified earlier Sunday.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” the Naval Academy said in a statement Sunday. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.”

No other details were immediately available.

Last month, Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, 24, died while on leave in Philadelphia.

The school said foul play was not suspected, and that the circumstances surrounding his death were under investigation.