Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Bernthal, Norman Reedus join USO’s 1st comics convention

The USO is launching its inaugural Military Virtual Programming, or MVP, Con today to bring service members some Comic-Con-style festivities that can be enjoyed from anywhere around the globe.

The three-day event features noteworthy guests such as Marvel’s “Avengers” stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, “Punisher” star Jon Bernthal, and Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead,” among many others.

Programming, which includes live virtual discussions and webinars, will run from noon on Oct. 6 until the night of Oct. 8.

“The USO has always been by the side of our military and their families,” USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes said in a release.

“By providing virtual engagements and programming — with the help of military supporters, the entertainment industry and USO partners — we can boost morale and express our nation’s gratitude for all the military is doing to protect us.”

With COVID-19 shuttering most events across the country, the USO, like many organizations, has had to go virtual.

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are joining the inaugural USO MVP Con. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“As part of the USO’s virtual programming, celebrities and partners around the world conduct virtual visits, engage in live discussions, offer live performances and make one-on-one calls with service members,” the release said.

“MVP events also include film and television prescreening events, online workshops, classes, Q&As and digital subscriptions in a wide variety of topics, including the military spouse community, transitioning from the military and gaming.”

The USO released the following schedule of events for this week’s virtual convention.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

Noon ET – Greg Grunberg of The Action Figures Band

3 p.m. ET – National Cartoonists Society Comic Book Panel with Members Jim Davis (“Garfield”), Jeff Keane (“The Family Circus”) and Maria Scrivan (“Half Full”)

9 p.m. ET – Doug Marcaida of History’s “Forged in Fire”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

Noon ET – MAD Magazine Comic Book Panel with writer Desmond Devlin and cartoonists Tom Richmond and Sam Vivano

3 p.m. ET – Gerard Way, creator of “The Umbrella Academy”

9 p.m. ET – Norman Reedus of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and “Ride with Norman Reedus”

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

Noon ET – DC FanDome’s Finest Prerecorded Panel Series, Including “The Flash,” “Titans” and “BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe”

3 p.m. ET – Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans of Marvel Studios' “Black Widow” and “Captain America”

9 p.m. ET – Jon Bernthal of Netflix’s “The Punisher”

Learn more about the MVP Con and view the full schedule of events here.