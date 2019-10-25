He’s back….. and he’s back even earlier for troops, retirees and families on 10 installations in the U.S.

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” rated R, will have free showings on Saturday, Oct. 26, at your Reel Time theater at the 10 Army and Air Force installations. And those freebie showings come six days earlier than the Nov. 1 release date when the rest of the general public gets to see it, thanks to Paramount Pictures and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. AAFES operates the Reel Time movie theaters on Army and Air Force bases.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a bit more “seasoned” Terminator, along with Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Diego Bonetta, Gabriel Luna and Natalia Reyes.

A formidable Rev-9 Terminator travels back in time to hunt and kill Dani Ramos, who is living the simple life in Mexico City, as the movie promo reveals. Her survival depends on joining forces with two warriors Grace (Mackenzie Davis), and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton - a battle-hardened warrior you may remember from the original Terminator, in 1984.) Of course the three are led to a T-800 Terminator - Arnold, who may be their only hope.

The 10 installations are:

• Joint Base Andrews, Md.

• Fort Campbell, Ky.

• F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo.

• Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass.

• Fort Knox, Ky.

• Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas

• Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

• Carlisle Barracks, Penn.

• Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

• Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

Check with your individual Reel Time theaters for show times.