Second lady, senior spouses to participate in virtual town hall for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Military spouses are invited to join a virtual town hall beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8 for a discussion of experiences and challenges spouses are facing during this coronavirus pandemic, and ways to support them.

The nonprofit Blue Star Families is convening the town hall in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Second lady Karen Pence will offer remarks, followed by Hollyanne Milley, wife of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley.

A discussion of military spouse issues will feature Laura Hyten, wife of Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten; Maria McConville, wife of Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville; and Tonya Wright, wife of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright.

The event is part of the COVID-19 Military Support Initiative, which provides resources and support to military families and communities affected by the health crisis. The initiative is a partnership of Blue Star Families, the Association of Defense Communities, and the White Oak Collaborative.

The participants won’t be taking questions from spouses during the town hall. Blue Star Families will offer a limited number of giveaways for the spouses watching the town hall.

Register here or here for the town hall.