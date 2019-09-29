1 of 10
Col. Spencer Cocanour, 24th Special Operations Wing former acting commander, exits an MC-130H Combat Talon II during his final military free-fall jump at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019. Cocanour is retiring after 24 years of service. (Staff Sgt. Rose Gudex/Air Force)
2 of 10
Marines demonstrate the capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force at the 2019 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show on MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 27. (Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes/Marine Corps)
3 of 10
Aftershock, a jet powered firetruck, races down the flight line at the 2019 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show on MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 27. (Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
The Military Sealift Command tanker ship SS Petersburg (T-AOT 9101) lists 10 degrees on its starboard side as the ship launches its single anchor leg mooring system during Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise 2019 on Sept. 17 at Point Loma, Calif. (Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Navy)
5 of 10
U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard, prepares his aircraft for a night training mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019. (Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Air National Guard)
6 of 10
U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky/Air Force)
7 of 10
Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) handle line Sept. 24, 2019, as the boat moors pierside at Apra Harbor, Guam, following a family day cruise. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Navy)
8 of 10
Lt. Col. Joshua Brown, the commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, discusses and plans upcoming operations alongside his company commanders and officers of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Brigade Polish Army in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany during Saber Junction 19 on Sept. 27, 2019. (Spc. Ryan Lucas/Army)
9 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Atlantic Ocean om Sept. 25, 2019. Ike is underway conducting routine training exercises in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gian Prabhudas/Navy)
10 of 10
Soldiers practice detonating Bangalore torpedoes in Jordan, Aug. 29, 2019, during Eager Lion, a major U.S. Central Command exercise that aims to integrate forces in a multilateral environment. (Sgt. Liane Hatch/Army)
Comments