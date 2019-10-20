1 of 10
Special warfare tactical air control party airmen provide cover during a live-fire exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2019. (Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Air National Guard)
U.S. Marines observe Philippine Marines fire M102 105 mm howitzers during exercise KAMANDAG 3 at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/Marine Corps)
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, diamond pilots fly over San Francisco on Oct. 11 during the 2019 San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Navy)
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Olofson, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) analyst, carries a transfer case during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2019. DPAA teams discovered the possible remains in Papua New Guinea while searching for U.S. service members lost during WWII. (Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall/Air Force)
Tech. Sgt. Joel Wilson, left, and Master Sgt. Doug Otten, right, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, watch the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules open prior to an airdrop Oct. 2, 2019, over Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. (Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza/Air Force)
Staff Sgt. Kaithlyn Guerrero detains Staff Sgt. Bryan Savella during a simulated K9 interview at Kadena Air Base, Oct. 18, 2019. (Senior Airman Kristan Campbell/Air Force)
Marines fire M16A4 service rifles during the advance motorized operators course as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-20 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019. (Cpl. Scott Jenkins/Marine Corps)
Distinguished visitors based out of Singapore watch flight operations on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on Oct. 16, 2019, in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael B. Jarmiolowski/Navy)
Tactical aircraft maintainers prepare to launch a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 10, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie/Air Force)
An AH-64 Apache is offloaded from a shipping vessel at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2019. (Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Duncan/Army)
