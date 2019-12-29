1 of 10
A soldier places a wreath next to a marker at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina on Dec. 14, 2019, during a Wreaths Across America event. (Saskia Gabriel/Fort Jackson)
2 of 10
A sailor dressed as Santa Claus directs the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet on Dec. 24, 2019, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley/Navy)
3 of 10
A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, participates in a tactical vehicle driving course in Kuwait, Dec. 21, 2019. (Sgt. Branden J. Bourque/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Soldiers make their way to a rally point after conducting a parachute jump on Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2019. (Justin Connaher/Air Force)
5 of 10
Tech. Sgt Spencer Magers, C-130 crew chief, instructs newly appointed C-130 crew chiefs Airman 1st Class Josie McCue and Airman 1st Class Tory Thomas preparing to marshal Josie's father for the first time, Col. Gary McCue, director of staff for Air at the Ohio Joint Force Headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, as maintainers prepare the aircraft for daily operations, Dec. 11, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/Air National Guard)
6 of 10
A 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer cleans an A-10C Thunderbolt II canopy on Dec. 11, 2019, at Osan Air Base, South Korea. (Staff Sgt. Greg Nash/Air Force)
7 of 10
Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Devaney, a military working dog handler, pets military working dog Don at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Vanessa Diaz, middle, throws a slacked mooring line around a set of bits during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), Dec. 11, 2019, in Plymouth, England. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Navy)
9 of 10
Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new amphibious combat vehicle ashore Dec. 18, 2019, during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team holiday parade on Dec. 24, 2019, in Kuwait. (Sgt. Devin Lewis/Army)
Comments