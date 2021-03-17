The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Why it’s Getting Easier for Spouses to Transition Their Careers

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

This week: Why it’s Getting Easier for Spouses to Transition Their Careers

More states are passing laws to make it easier for military spouses to transfer professional licenses after a move. A lawyer and a teacher share some of the barriers they’ve faced when having to transfer their careers after a PCS.

About the Guests:

Libby Jamison is an attorney and spouse of a Navy pilot who started her career working in family law in San Diego. She is a past president of the Military Spouse JD Network and also led an initiative called Homefront Rising to support military spouse leaders in public service, including those in elected office.

Kim Lopez has been an educator and professional developer for 20 years, working as an elementary teacher, ESL specialist and a literacy specialist over her career. As an Air Force spouse, she helped launch the Military-Spouse Network for Teaching Professionals in 2017 and now works for Hiring Our Heroes.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.