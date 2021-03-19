Want to know more about WW II? Check out this virtual conference

On Saturday, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial will host a monthly virtual education conference series to discuss the lessons of World War II from educators, historians and published authors. March’s session will focus on the untold stories of the war, including discussions with Dave Gutierrez, author of Patriots from the Barrio, Jennifer Ryan, author of The Kitchen Front, and Nancy Kragh, a member of the American World War II Orphans Network (AWON).

Gutierrez’s book Patriots from the Barrio discusses Company E, 141st United States infantry, the only all Mexican American United States Army Unit in World War II.

Ryan’s book The Kitchen Front tells the story of a wartime cooking show, inspired by her grandmother’s experiences of food shortages and rationing in Britain.

Kragh will discuss her father’s experience as a POW of Imperial Japan during WWII, and her desire to connect with him. AWON, of which Kragh is a member, works to connect the 183,000 Americans who lost a parent to World War II.

The event will take place on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and is part of a running series held on the third Saturday of each month until April 17. To take part in the event, participants can click on this link.

Friends of the National World War II Memorial is an organization dedicated to preserving the national memory of World War II. The organization works to teach the lessons of the war, and does so by hosting educational and commemorative events.