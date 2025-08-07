The Navy released its list of personnel who were selected to advance to chief petty officer in fiscal year 2026, according to the MyNavyHR website.

“Strong competition between qualified professionals is one of the strengths of our Navy and your screening speaks highly of your abilities,” the administrative message said of the Active-Duty Navy E7 Advancement Selection Board who made the decisions.

The specific dates for advancement will be published by the commanding officer of Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center in Pensacola, Florida.

The full list of approved CPOs can be found here.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.