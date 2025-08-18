The man accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at an immigration enforcement officer during President Donald Trump’s federal takeover to decrease crime in Washington, D.C., is an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Video of the incident last week shows Sean Charles Dunn, 37, chewing out a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer and assaulting him with a deli weapon — hurling his unopened sandwich at the officer’s chest.

DOJ says it is taking this ham seriously, arresting Dunn Wednesday and charging him with a felony.

Attorney Pam Bondi posted on X, “If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice -- NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.” She also accused Dunn of being part of the “Deep State.”

Dunn’s attorney questioned whether this deli-quence meets the standard for a serious felony charge, arguing that no one was injured. A person convicted of a felony assault can face up to eight years in prison.

According to service records obtained by Military Times, Dunn entered the Air Force in July 2006 and separated in May 2011. His assignments include a deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, from July 2010 to January 2011.

He received more than a dozen awards during his service, including the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

He also received the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Legacy Service Award, the National Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Dunn was released by a judge on Thursday and his court hearing has been set for Sept. 4.

