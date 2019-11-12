Hearings on defense and veterans policy matters will largely take a back seat this week — along with nearly other topic — as the House begins its formal public impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has hearings on the president’s alleged abuse of power with Ukrainian foreign aid scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Both the House and Senate chambers already had a short week of work scheduled due to Monday’s Veterans Day celebrations.

The impeachment hearings don’t have a direct connection to military and veterans program planning. But with members shifting resources and focus to that work, movement on the defense issues is likely to slow down in coming weeks.

House leaders have said they hope to pass a short-term budget extension the week of Nov. 18, to avoid a partial government shutdown later in the month.