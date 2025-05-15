During a speech to U.S. troops stationed in Qatar, President Donald Trump promised service members a “substantial” pay raise next year as part of his defense spending plans, calling it key to force morale and readiness.

But White House budget documents released earlier this month suggest that next year’s military pay raise will fall short of the boost many service members saw this year, and it could be the lowest paycheck hike for troops since 2022.

Trump’s remarks came during a stop at Al Udeid Air Base following a multi-day tour of the Middle East. The president touted his proposal to raise overall Defense Department spending in fiscal 2026 and said some of that money would be earmarked for another increase in troops’ pay.

“You’re a very special group of people, and that’s why my 2026 budget includes an across the board [pay boost],” he said. “There are pay raises for each and every one of you, substantial pay raises.”

He also joked that “you don’t have to take it” eliciting applause and laughs from the service members assembled for the event.

On May 2, in a letter to congressional appropriators, White House officials outlined basic spending plans for next fiscal year, including a 3.8% pay raise for troops in January 2026.

That figure matches federal formulas for the recommended annual pay raise, a calculation that Congress has followed most years for the last two decades.

The formula is based on changes in wages for the civilian workforce and is designed to ensure that military paychecks don’t lag behind compensation for other industries. Military pay has increased by at least 2% every year since 2017, and troops have seen a pay increase annually since the 1970s.

Last January, that hike was 4.5%. In addition, Congress approved a targeted pay raise for junior enlisted service members that went into effect on April 1, raising their paychecks by up to 10%.

The White House spending plan for fiscal 2026 does not include any similar targeted pay hikes for next year. House members have discussed a potential additional hike for senior enlisted troops in the near future, but the initial administration spending plan does not include that idea.

Any military pay raise still must be approved — and paid for — by Congress.

For junior enlisted troops, a 3.8% raise in 2026 would mean about $1,200 more in take-home pay. For senior enlisted and junior officers, the raise would add about $2,500 more to their annual paychecks. An O-4 with 12 years of service would see almost $4,300 more over 2025 pay levels.

Lawmakers have begun work on the annual appropriations process for next year’s federal budget but have expressed frustration during recent hearings that the full White House budget request has yet to be released. That detailed documentation is expected to be released sometime in the next few weeks.

