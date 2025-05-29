As part of a flurry of presidential clemency this week, President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned a former Army officer convicted of disobeying COVID-19 safety measures in 2022.

Former 1st Lt. Mark Bashaw announced the pardon on social media, thanking Trump and all his supporters who “took a stand against tyranny.” He also posted a picture referencing conspiracy theories that the COVID-19 virus was a planned event by global elitists for unspecified, nefarious reasons.

Bashaw was convicted but given no prison sentence after refusing to obey orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He had previously worked as an entomologist at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and commanded the headquarters company for the Army Public Health Center.

Military investigators said Bashaw refused to telework and traveled to his office without submitting evidence of a prior COVID-19 test. Both were required of soldiers at the facility in 2022 who were not vaccinated against the virus.

Bashaw was also found guilty of refusing to wear a mask in indoor areas, in violation of military protocols at the time. He was the first service member court-martialed for refusing to adhere to COVID mitigation protocols.

He was discharged from the Army in 2023.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent months have worked to overturn a host of past punishments and dismissals for pandemic violations in the military, including offering reinstatement and back pay to some troops forced out for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although Bashaw did not have any prison time related to his conviction, Trump’s pardon erases his criminal record completely. White House officials did not release a statement on the reasoning behind the pardon.

More than 500,000 U.S. troops contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic from March 2020 to May 2023, but fewer than 100 died of complications related to the virus.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.