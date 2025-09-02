Numerous administration officials and congressional leaders are expected to travel to North Carolina today for the funeral of former Army Sgt. Michael Verardo, whose catastrophic injuries in Afghanistan led to his family’s involvement with the Independence Fund, eventually pushing the charity into a prominent national advocacy role.

Verardo, 40, died on Aug. 26 from complications related to long-standing wounds sustained in a roadside bomb attack in April 2010. He lost two limbs and suffered significant burns in the ambush, and endured more than 120 surgeries over the last 15 years to address the injuries.

In a statement, officials from the Independence Fund said that Verardo “leaves behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped the veteran community, including inspiring many of The Independence Fund’s programs, advancing care within the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, and forging enduring support networks for America’s wartime allies.”

RELATED

Among the expected attendees at his funeral services this morning in Weddington, N.C., are former Vice President Mike Pence, VA Secretary Doug Collins, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and a host of other state and federal lawmakers.

On Sunday, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein ordered flags at state facilities to be flown at half staff until Tuesday evening, in honor of Verardo. Last week, President Donald Trump posted a tribute to Verardo on social media, saying his family’s service and sacrifice “exemplifies the spirit of America.”

Verardo’s involvement with the Independence Fund — founded in 2007 primarily to help provide wheelchairs and support equipment to wounded veterans — shifted the advocacy group from a regional charity to a regular fixture at White House events with Trump.

He and his wife, Sarah, first became involved with the group in 2012. By 2017, she was named executive director of the organization, and the pair frequently attended veterans events in the Oval Office and on Capitol Hill.

They became regular advisors to Trump’s Department of Veterans Affairs, sharing their stories of caregiving and recovery as part of broadening efforts by the group to influence policy changes.

In April, several dozen veterans from the Independence Fund attended a White House ceremony with Trump, Collins, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Cabinet members to discuss challenges with VA services and offerings.

In a social media post last week, Sarah said she and the couple’s three daughters were heartbroken by the loss.

“He fought the good fight every single day and gave us everything he had,” she wrote. “I promised him that I will forever do relentless good in his honor.”

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.