A Democratic senator will attempt this week to block the Defense Department from providing full military funeral honors to the veteran killed while attempting to breach the House floor during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, who served in the Marine Corps in Iraq, in late August wrote on social media that the veteran, former airman Ashli Babbit, “deserves nothing, certainly not full military honors” because of her actions in the attempted insurrection.

Babbitt was shot by a Capitol Police officer after repeated warnings while she attempted climb into the Speaker’s Lobby of the House of Representatives. Supporters of President Donald Trump have insisted her death was an overreaction by law enforcement officials, even though the officer involved was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

In May, the Trump administration agreed to pay $5 million to Babbit’s family as part of a wrongful death settlement. The White House also reversed a decision by President Joe Biden to deny Babbitt a military funeral, in recognition of her four years on active duty and eight years in the National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

Gallego was a representative from Arizona in January 2021 and was among numerous House members who were barricaded inside the House chamber when Babbitt was shot, unable to reach safety because of the crowds overrunning police forces in the Capitol building.

The senator’s office said specifics of his legislation were still yet to be worked out, but could be introduced as early as Wednesday.

CNN reported that language in a proposal under consideration would state that giving Babbitt military honors “would bring discredit upon the Air Force” and “glorify or legitimize the actions of those who sought to overturn the Constitution of the United States.”

Gallego’s bid to block the military honors is unlikely to succeed in the Republican-controlled Senate. The chamber this week is debating the annual defense authorization bill, and any amendment to that measure would require significant Republican support.

Several Republican senators have been publicly critical of Trump’s actions to spur on the rioters ahead of the Jan. 6 attacks, but have not shied away from taking any formal actions against him or the individuals involved.

