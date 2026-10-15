U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan would not be livestreamed but that immediate families of the victims would be able to view it in person.

“I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device,” Trump wrote.

“He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed. That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!”

Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, as well as religious leaders and international observers, had expressed doubts about the Pentagon’s plan to livestream the Dec. 3 execution of Nidal Hasan. Recent polls have also shown a majority of Americans opposed livestreaming it.

Hasan, a former U.S. Army psychiatrist, was found guilty in a military trial of fatally shooting 13 people and wounding dozens more at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009.