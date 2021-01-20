The National Guard had a quiet day in DC standing post against threats they helped prevent

It was a quiet day for the roughly 25,000 members of the National Guard sent to defend Washington against a potential second insurrection attempt during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It was “uneventful,” Lt. Col. Marshall Hunt — who commanded some 300 National Guard members from New York stationed at the Supreme Court and Library of Congress — told Military Times.

“Uneventful equals success for us,” he added.

The New Yorkers were part of a contingent of National Guard that had long been slated to provide increased protection during the Jan. 20 inauguration.

But things changed after the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, by supporters of then President Donald Trump attempting to overturn the election results. Five people were killed in the violence, including Capitol Hill Police officer Brian Sicknick, a New Jersey Air National Guard veteran.

In the wake of that deadly siege, 100 National Guard members were added to the activation and the mobilization was sped up a few days. Similar activations took place in Guard units from all 50 states and Washington.

“It was a really really cool experience, I love doing Army type things, especially something as important as this, so I was really willing to drop everything and come here,” Spc. Robert Coonan, who has been in Washington since Jan. 8 said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

“On the other hand, it was a little last minute, of course I had to finish off a lot of stuff, rather quickly,” he added.

The soldier left behind a fishing business and his fiancé of one year.

The sudden deployment was not the first of Coonan’s year. In March he activated to aid his community deal with the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always really liked handing out food to people, because it was directly saving someone or really helping someone out which is great,” Coonan said.

Coonan’s story is like many of the citizen soldiers of the National Guard who flooded into the nation’s capital after the early January insurrection attempt.

“We have to be more vigilant and prepare soldiers, make sure we take different gear in case those scenarios were to occur,” Sgt. Alicha Smoot with the Oregon National Guard said on Tuesday, about the changes to her mobilization to the Capitol.

The soldier was one of 30 from Oregon who were already slated to come to Washington for the inauguration before the Jan. 6 assault happened.

Biden inauguration in nation's capital 1 of 29 A National Guard stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Gerald Herbert/AP) 2 of 29 Soldiers from the North Carolina Army National Guard patrol the Rosslyn Metro station on the morning of the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images) 3 of 29 Members of the National Guard stand at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (John Minchillo/AP) 4 of 29 Left to right: Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming first lady Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) 5 of 29 President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) 6 of 29 Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 7 of 29 Former President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 8 of 29 Former President Barack Obama, left, bumps fists with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 9 of 29 Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Carolyn Kaster/AP) 10 of 29 President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) 11 of 29 President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) 12 of 29 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images) 13 of 29 Members of the National Guard salute as they stand near the U.S. Capitol while the national anthem is sung during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 14 of 29 Members of the National Guard salute as they stand near the Capitol while the national anthem is sung during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 15 of 29 Members of the National Guard stand on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) 16 of 29 National Guard troops look on during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) 17 of 29 President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris, attend a Pass-in-Review ceremony, hosted by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 18 of 29 Outgoing President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images) 19 of 29 President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (Alex Brandon/AP) 20 of 29 Outgoing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend Marine One as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images) 21 of 29 Outgoing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step out of Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images) 22 of 29 From left to right: first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoffl, Harris' husband, watch a military pass-in-review during the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 23 of 29 President Joe Biden, center, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 20, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images) 24 of 29 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Jan. 20, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 25 of 29 Members of the military march on 15th Street towards the White House during a presidential escort to the White House following President Joe Biden taking the oath of office in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jose Luis Magana/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 26 of 29 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk up Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House in Washington after Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 202. (Doug Mills/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 27 of 29 Military bands parade past President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they prepare to depart the Capitol following their taking the Oath of Office as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Rod Lamkey/Pool, AFP via Getty Images) 28 of 29 An honor guard deploys to line up along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) 29 of 29 A military band parades on the street near the White House after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

For many coming to beef up security in Washington was a chance to be part of history, for almost all it was service to their community and country, the reason they signed up in the first place.

“Ever since I was a kid I wanted to join the military, and one of the biggest thing is to assist, protect and serve, and that always just intrigued me to be on the public and help people,” Smoot added.

For Coonan, beyond being part of history it was great to see how appreciative the locals were with the National Guard standing post, even though they were often disrupting the lives of locals.

Two kids, roughly 4 and 6, showed their appreciation by dropping off cookies to the post was standing, the soldier said.

“It’s definitely a unique experience I never thought I would be doing that but I mean I’m helping protect other citizens in America,” Coonan said of standing post in the nation’s capital.

Worries had mounted

Though Wednesday was quiet for the most part, a peaceful and uninterrupted transfer of executive power was not always the expected outcome.

On Jan. 11, five days after insurrectionists threatened the lives of lawmakers and vandalized the Capitol, the FBI warned of armed protests taking place on the Capitol grounds, as well as at state capitals around the nation.

While the 30 members of the Oregon National Guard were standing post in Washington, the rest of their unit was activated and sent to Portland to help protect the state capitol.

“Every mission is important, the only thing that would bum me out is if we stood here and they got to actually go be part of a riot,” Pvt. Joseph Malloy said Tuesday.

Though Malloy wants to use his military training, having to do so to defend the Capitol against a second insurrection attempt would make him said for the country Malloy said.

“But I hope they’re safe and that they do what they need to do,” he added.

Concerns of a threat from within

As steel fences and concreate barriers, manned by members of the National Guard went up all around Washington, the FBI warned of a potential insider attack at the Capitol.

Ultimately 12 members of the National Guard were flagged during a background check and sent back home.

Two of those removed from their posts were flagged for “inappropriate comments or texts,” Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the Nation Guard Bureau, told reporters on Tuesday.

“Soldiers in general, realize they need to remain apolitical while they are in uniform… 99.999 percent of soldiers, understand that,” Hunt said.

“But the army is at the end of the day, the National Guard, is just a slice of our society so we’ll have a few here and there that don’t follow those rules and regulations,” Hunt said about the soldiers removed from their posts.

No soldiers under his command were removed as part of the background check, Hunt said.

Hunt said the massive presence of the Guard in Washington did its job by deterring any attempts to attack the inauguration.

“Ultimately we are here as a deterrent and the fact that it is uneventful is a testament to our presence here,” Hunt said.

The commander went on to say his soldiers were motived by their role in American history.

“The safety and security of the transfer executive power in the United States of America is a pretty unique and important mission, and the soldiers utilize that motivation,” Hunt said.