New rocket attacks hit Balad air base and Baghdad’s Green Zone, Iraqis say

The Briefing - 1.3.20 Air strikes and an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, a big new paycheck for troops takes effect, and two Marines' rifles go missing at Camp Lejeune - those stories and more on this week's episode of The Briefing from Military Times.

Iraqi security officials say rockets hit Balad Air Base, home to U.S. and coalition forces and aircraft, as well as the “Green Zone” in Baghdad.

Saturday evening local time, the official Iraqi security forces Twitter account sent a tweet with preliminary information that “a number of rockets landed targeting the celebration square and the Al-Jadiriya area in Baghdad and the Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din Governate, without casualties.”

سقوط عدد من الصواريخ استهدفت ساحة الاحتفالات ومنطقة الجادرية ببغداد ، وقاعدة بلد الجوية بمحافظة صلاح الدين ، دون خسائر بشرية ، كمعلومات أولية وسنوافيكم التفاصيل لاحقاً. — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) January 4, 2020

The tweet does not say who fired the rockets.

Officials from U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in much of the Middle East, and Operation Inherent Resolve, which oversees the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reports of the attack come as Iraqis filled the streets of Baghdad to mourn the deaths of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were among those killed two days earlier by a U.S. drone strike on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport.

The strike was ordered, according to the White House and Pentagon, because Soleimani was planning attacks on U.S. personnel. Muhandas was the leader of the Kateab Hezbollah, a Shia militia group that the U.S. says is behind a spate of attacks on U.S. facilities across Iraq during the past two months. One such attack, in Kirkuk on Dec. 27, killed a U.S. contractor, raising the stakes for President Donald Trump, who at the last minute cancelled a planned attack on Iranian facilities in June.

Back in June, security measures at the large Iraqi air base at Balad, which is also home to U.S. personnel and aircraft and Iraqi F-16s, were increased after it was struck by three mortars.