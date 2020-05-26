DoD’s travel ban is lifting, with some restrictions still in place

A stop-movement order issued across the Defense Department in March is starting to roll back, according to a memo issued Friday.

DoD will be following the White House’s lead in determining where service members can travel on official business, Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote.

The guidance will allow travel for many permanent change-of-station moves and training exercises that have been put on hold since March 12.

“This conditions-based, phased approach prioritizes the safety and security of our personnel, their families, and our communities, while balancing the need to advance Service members’ career opportunities, unit rotational deployments, and other imperatives,” Esper wrote.

States, districts and territories will be evaulated based on the Opening Up America Again plan, using data from the Health and Human Services Department and Centers for Disease and Prevention, as well as input from the military services and combatant commands.

Troops, families and other personnel will be able to travel, including within the U.S. and to host countries, as long as their destinations have lifted of local shelter-in-place orders and shown a 14-day downward trend of either flu-like or COVID-like symptom reports, as well as confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19.

Installations will be assessed continuously, according to the memo, and cleared for movement based on local travel restrictions, availability of services (like schools and childcare), quality control for movement of household goods and a relaxed health protection condition.

The defense under secretary for personnel and readiness will publish notices of whether a location is coming on or off the restricted list, the memo said.

The memo also adds to a previous list of exemptions to the stop-movement order:

Travel for recruiting and accessions, including by recruiters and new trainees.

Travel for necessary medical treatment.

Combat command-requested deployments, following a 14-day isolation period.

Troops who have checked out of a previous unit and are waiting to travel to a new one.

Troops on temporary duty who are scheduled to return home during the stop-movement order.

Troops or DoD civilians preparing to separate or retire.

Travel for professional military education.

Returning home from a foreign assignment per State Department order.

For situations that fall outside of these parameters, troops can apply for waivers in cases of mission-essential travel, or because of extreme hardship or humanitarian concerns.

For deployed troops, combatant commander can approve. The Joint Chiefs Chairman can approve for the Joint Staff, while the service secretaries will approve for troops at home, the National Guard chief can approve for members and the Pentagon’s chief management officer will approve for anyone assigned to the defense secretary’s office or other DoD agencies.