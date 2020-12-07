Pentagon & Congress

Acting US defense secretary to push for free and open Indo-Pacific policy during tour of Asia

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller meets with Navy Capt. Christopher Gilbertson, the commander of Task Force 55, during a visit to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Nov. 25, 2020. (Lisa Ferdinando/DoD)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The acting U.S. secretary of defense met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington’s free and open Indo-Pacific policy.

Christopher Miller met Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on Monday, according to Prabowo’s office.

The Pentagon has said during his trip Miller will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defense relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After Indonesia, Miller will head to the Philippines.

Miller was installed by President Donald Trump on Nov. 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

