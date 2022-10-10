A base in northeast Syria housing U.S. and coalition forces was the target of a drone strike on Oct. 8, a press release from U.S. Central Command confirmed.

No U.S. or partnered troops were killed or injured in the attack, and the strike did not result in any equipment or structural damage.

“This evening at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time in Syria, a 107mm rocket attack targeting Coalition Forces near the Rumalyn Landing Zone failed,” CENTCOM officials said. “Additional rockets were found at the launch origin site.”

While CENTCOM officials did not name a group believed to be behind the attack, American troops in Syria — approximately 900 are in the country — have been heavily involved in recent months in back-and-forth strikes against the Islamic State.

U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate strikes on Oct. 6, one of which involved a rare ground raid in northeastern Syria, a region currently controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

Killed in the raid near the village of Qamishli, which U.S. officials revealed was conducted by U.S. special operations forces, was Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an IS official responsible for weapons smuggling.

No U.S. troops were injured in the raid, CENTCOM officials said.

In the second attack that day, the U.S. carried out an airstrike in northern Syria, killing Abu Ala, the second-in-command for the terrorist organization in Syria. Also killed was Abu Mu’ad al Qahtani, officials said, another senior IS leader.

Saturday’s attack is currently under investigation.

