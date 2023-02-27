The Coast Guard seized $20 million worth of illegal drugs on Saturday in the Arabian Sea during a routine patrol, according to a release from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

The Sentinel-class cutter John Scheuerman intercepted a fishing vessel in international waters carrying four mariners who were transporting more than 3,500 pounds of narcotics, the release added.

“This is the result of excellent teamwork and multinational collaboration. It is important that we continue relentlessly pursuing any destabilizing maritime activity,” Navy Capt. Anthony Webber, commander of Task Force 55, which is responsible for U.S. 5th Fleet surface forces in the region, said in the release.

“The crew clearly demonstrated John Scheuerman’s motto of ‘selflessness and strength’ during this seizure and I couldn’t be more proud,” he added.

This incident marks the most recent drug bust for the John Scheuerman, which was commissioned in late February 2022.

In November, the fast response cutter, along with the Navy guided missile destroyer The Sullivans, seized more than 170 tons of materials used for making explosives from an Iranian vessel bound for Yemen. In January, the Navy also stopped smugglers in the region from transiting thousands of assault rifles between the two countries.

