Military-connected travelers should be able to board domestic flights simply by showing their military ID, as Transportation Security Administration officers are trained to accept them in lieu of a REAL ID, a TSA spokesman said.

As of May 7, individuals must show a REAL ID, or acceptable alternative, to board domestic commercial flights, visit military installations and access certain federal facilities. REAL ID driver’s licenses are identified by a star in the upper right-hand corner. DOD ID cards, including those issued to dependents, are among the forms of identification listed on the TSA website as acceptable alternatives to the REAL ID.

Still, some travelers told Military Times their military IDs have been rejected at U.S. airports. The issue has come up with military retirees, particularly those with old-style ID cards featuring an “INDEF”, or indefinite expiration date.

One Air Force retiree said his retiree ID card wasn’t accepted when he tried it out while flying to Virginia on May 10. The card has an “INDEF” expiration date.

“Our officers are trained to accept military IDs at our security checkpoints,” TSA spokesman Dave Fitz told Military Times. “In the unlikely event that an officer would not accept a military ID, the passenger should ask to speak to a supervisor.”

Although the TSA page detailing the list of acceptable identification doesn’t specifically mention retired military IDs, Fitz said, “U.S. Department of Defense IDs, to include IDs for active and retired military, are acceptable forms of ID, even if they do not have an expiration date.”

Military-connected passengers may also use any of the other acceptable IDs listed, Fitz noted. Among other options listed on the TSA site are U.S. passports, Veteran Health Identification Cards (VHIC), state-issued Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) and Enhanced IDs (EID).

Replacing old-style military IDs

Meanwhile, policies for accessing military bases for those who already have military or DOD-issued credentials, such as military retirees, dependents and surviving spouses, have not changed.

But those with an old-style ID card should be aware that while they will still be able to access military bases with that ID, it’s uncertain for how long. These IDs are blue, pink or tan DD Form 2, DD Form 1173, DD Form 1173-1 or DD Form 2785.

The Defense Department is working to replace these IDs with the NextGen ID. Officials advise getting the NextGen ID now to avoid any problems with installation access. For more information about the NextGen ID and how to replace it, visit this Defense Finance and Accounting Service page.

DOD hasn’t yet announced the deadline for the replacements. DOD previously said the transition to NextGen ID is expected to be completed by January 2026 for the 5 million non-CAC holders, primarily retirees and military family members.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.