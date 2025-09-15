When “The Terminal List” launched on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, it was met with critical skepticism but overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The Chris Pratt–led series quickly climbed to the platform’s top charts, powered by its unapologetic depiction of Navy SEAL grit and shadowy government conspiracies.

Now, three years later, Prime Video has doubled down with “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” a prequel that is outperforming expectations and cementing the dominance of military thrillers in the streaming era.

Released on Aug. 27 with a three-episode premiere, “Dark Wolf” immediately surged to Prime’s top ten most-watched shows. It follows Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, the Navy SEAL turned CIA operative whose fate was sealed in the original series. Chris Pratt returns as James Reece, tying the spinoff to its roots, while a new cast of operatives fills out a globe-trotting, action-heavy storyline.

The series has been better received than its predecessor.

Critics awarded “Dark Wolf” a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score — compared to the 40% rating of season one — while audiences continue to back the franchise with an 81% score.

Richard Roeper of RogerEbert.com called it “pulse-pounding” and compared its set pieces to “Bourne” and “Mission: Impossible,” praising Kitsch for bringing “genuine star power” to the brooding anti-hero role.

Action with authenticity

What sets “Dark Wolf” apart is its exploration of the brotherhood at the core of special operations.

Roeper highlights how the series begins with a military funeral and the stark line delivered by Pratt’s Reece: “Every battle is about bringing your brothers home. And the only thing that’s worse is when you give up that brotherhood.”

That theme threads through Edwards’ journey from highly decorated SEAL to compromised CIA asset, showing how loyalty and betrayal can coexist in the same mission.

Screen Rant notes the series feels like a natural fit alongside Taylor Sheridan’s “Special Ops: Lioness,” which similarly blends covert missions with character-driven tension. Both shows lean into military authenticity and the psychological burden of living a life in the shadows.

Zoe Saldana as Joe in the television series "Special Ops: Lioness," which follows a covert program that recruits female operatives to infiltrate terrorist networks. (Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

“Dark Wolf” spares no expense on production. From Mosul training camps to nightclubs in Austria, the show moves across Europe and the Middle East with cinematic flair.

Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL, the author of the novel “The Terminal List” and a co-creator of the series, confirmed “Dark Wolf” filming took place in Hungary, providing much of the realism. At the same time, former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw served as an advisor to keep missions accurate to special operations practice.

The action sequences are relentless: a prisoner exchange gone wrong on a bridge in Iraq, a bloody nightclub mission in Vienna and high-stakes operations in Tehran and Tel Aviv, among them.

Roeper singled out the technical detail, from sniper drills to centrifuge bearings as a nuclear MacGuffin, which grounded the series in the “techno-thriller” tradition while keeping the pace brisk.

A streaming formula that works

The success of “Dark Wolf” reflects broader audience demand for military and espionage dramas.

TechRadar called it “Prime Video’s explosive new crime thriller you need to start streaming,” pointing out that the series plays into viewer appetites for morally complex characters and relentless pacing.

Esquire noted the spinoff’s immediate popularity has already fueled conversations about the future of the franchise, including additional seasons and tie-ins. Tom’s Guide placed it on its “must-watch” list of Prime Video shows for late August, underscoring how it has quickly become one of the platform’s tentpoles.

The genre’s enduring power lies in its ability to channel real-world anxieties through high-stakes storytelling.

The Guardian recently argued that spy thrillers resonate in uncertain times because they provide “a compelling mirror” for public mistrust and geopolitical unease. “Dark Wolf” embodies that point, balancing escapist firefights with questions about loyalty, morality, and the cost of endless war.

Chris Pratt himself acknowledged a leap in quality with the spinoff, saying in one interview he was moved to tears during the premiere because “we knew we had something special.” Taylor Kitsch echoed that sentiment, crediting the final scene of the original series as the creative spark that led to “Dark Wolf.”

As Prime Video continues to invest in Carr’s universe, “Dark Wolf” stands as proof that audiences are not only willing to return, but eager for more. It offers the rare combination of authentic military detail, blockbuster-style action, and character arcs built on loyalty, betrayal, and the pursuit of survival.

For veterans and civilians alike, the resonance is clear. Military thrillers keep winning because they tell stories of sacrifice and brotherhood in a form that is both entertaining and uncomfortably close to the real thing.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Share: