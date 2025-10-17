Netflix Thursday released its first trailer for “Marines,” a four-episode documentary series on the U.S. Marine Corps.

All four episodes are set to air on the service’s 250th birthday on Nov. 10.

The series, from the team behind World War II dramas “Band of Brothers” and “Saving Private Ryan,” follows the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit “as they conduct high-stakes combat exercises in the Pacific,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

“I’m a grunt,” comes the voice of one Marine in the trailer, “Someone that’s going to do exactly what they’re told.”

“But we think too,” he says.

The camera cuts to him.

“We have feelings, all right?”

He points to the camera. “All right?”

One of just seven expeditionary units, the 31st, based in Okinawa, Japan, is the only permanently forward-deployed Marine expeditionary unit. The series aims to provide an “inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.”

It was directed by Chelsea Yarnell, who worked on “Cheer” and “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” and produced by Amblin Documentaries and Lucky 8 TV. Executive producers are Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, the presidents of Amblin Entertainment Television and Documentaries, as well as Sebastian Junger, Kimberly Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and George Kralovansky, with Katie Goldstein and Arielle Kilker serving as co‑executive producers.

Frank and Falvey, in a statement, called the documentary “a gripping, important look behind the curtain of one our nation’s most vital institutions.”

“We’d like to thank the United States Marine Corps for welcoming us and trusting us to tell the honest, complex stories of the brave young people willing to risk their lives for their country. … It’s been a pleasure to work alongside the teams at Netflix and Lucky 8, and we can’t wait to share the series with audiences soon.”

Claire Barrett is the Strategic Operations Editor for Sightline Media and a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.