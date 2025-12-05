Marine Corps officials have identified a Marine who died Wednesday at Camp Pendleton, California, following a tactical training vehicle mishap.

Pfc. Tanner F. Rubio, 21, died Dec. 3 in a training accident that a service release stated was unrelated to the currently ongoing Exercise Steel Knight 25, which is taking place across installations in California and Arizona.

The service did not provide any additional details about the mishap.

A native of Dixon, California, Rubio joined the Marine Corps in January 2025, and was subsequently assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Marines at Pendleton’s Camp Horno area, according to his service record.

“The tragic loss of Pfc. Rubio is one felt across the 1st Marine Division,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, commanding general of the 1st Marine Division. “He will be sorely missed, but his honorable service to his country will not be forgotten. All of us at the Blue Diamond will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The incident is currently under investigation, Marine Corps officials stated.

I MEF is the Marine Corps’ largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force, or MAGTF, in the service, and is primarily made up of the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and 1st Marine Logistics group.

