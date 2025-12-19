The U.S. Navy launched a one-way attack drone this week from a littoral combat ship, marking the first time a suicide drone was deployed from a U.S. vessel at sea.

A Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System drone, known as a LUCAS drone, was launched from the flight deck of the USS Santa Barbara, an Independence-class littoral combat ship currently operating in the Arabian Gulf.

The launch was carried out by Task Force 59 of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet, the maritime component of U.S. Central Command. The task force is the Navy’s first unit dedicated to autonomous operations.

“This first successful launch of LUCAS from a naval vessel marks a significant milestone in rapidly delivering affordable and effective unmanned capabilities to the warfighter. This achievement demonstrates the power of innovation and joint collaboration in this critical region,” Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of NAVCENT/C5F, said in a release.

The drone launched from the ship was part of the newly formed Task Force Scorpion Strike established by CENTCOM, according to the release.

Led by U.S. Special Operations Command personnel, the task force is equipped with a squadron of LUCAS drones and aims to leverage technology to deter adversaries from its position in the Middle East, Military Times previously reported.

LUCAS drones draw their basic design from a captured Iranian Shahed drone and are manufactured by U.S.-based SpektreWorks. No-frills and hardy, they can be launched from a variety of different platforms including catapults and can easily deploy in swarms over long ranges.

“This platform will undoubtedly enhance regional maritime security and deterrence,” said Renshaw.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.