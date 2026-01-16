The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy have sealed a deal with L3Harris Technologies for 34 large T7 robots to support the services in explosive ordnance disposal missions.

The multiyear contract award, announced Wednesday, will see robots delivered to the services this year. The details of the award amount are not being disclosed at this time, an L3Harris spokesperson told Defense News.

The T7 is a robust robotic system with a highly maneuverable arm that can lift payloads weighing up to nearly 300 pounds and be fitted with a variety of interchangeable components that allow it to disarm bombs in diverse environments. Featuring a multicamera view, it can operate in a variety of confined spaces and also climb stairs.

The system delivers haptic feedback, or controlled vibrations, to give operators touch sensitivity as they are controlling the robotic arm, allowing them to dispose of dangerous materials from a distance with precision.

The award comes several years after the U.S. Air Force purchased 170 T7 robots in 2021 for its explosive ordnance disposal program. The first of those robots were delivered to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in 2022. Service personnel tasked with EOD missions who trained on the T7 stated at the time that they preferred it due to its long battery life, speed and flexibility.

“Recognized by both the Navy and Marines for outstanding dexterity and performance, L3Harris T7 robotic systems will provide them a significant advantage for their most challenging EOD missions,” Dave Kornick, president of intelligence and cyber, space and mission systems for L3Harris, said in a statement to Defense News.

The contract with the Defense Department will also see L3Harris provide comprehensive training to all service personnel on all aspects of operating the robots.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.