Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and Navy are set to fly over the upcoming NFL Super Bowl to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The aircraft will conduct a joint flyover during the Feb. 8 football game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Air Force said in a release Wednesday.

“At one of the most-watched events in the world, the flyover at Super Bowl LX is a visible reminder that America’s military remains united, ready and dominant — 250 years strong,” the release said.

Although the formation will only feature Air Force and Navy aircraft, the event is meant to symbolize the entire joint force working together across every domain to defend the country, according to the release.

The event will spotlight eight aircraft total, four each from the Air Force and Navy, according to the release.

The Air Force aircraft include two B-1 Lancers and two F-15C Eagles, and for the Navy, two F/A-18E Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning IIs.

The B-1 Lancers and F-15C Eagles are from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and Fresno Air National Guard Base, respectively.

The Navy’s aircraft are from Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.

Military aircraft have flown over Super Bowls in the past, with the first flyover occurring in 1968 after being coordinated by a World War II veteran and the National Football League commissioner at the time.

Past flyovers have incorporated aircraft like the Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force Thunderbirds, Army helicopters and more.

Troops participating in the flyover will engage in community outreach efforts throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl, per the statement.

This will include public displays of aircraft, a search-and-rescue demonstration and backseat flights of the Navy’s F/A-18E Super Hornet with community leaders.

