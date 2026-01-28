The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched its most powerful ship and heaviest icebreaker to help set free an Australian-owned cruise ship that was wedged in ice in Antarctica on Jan. 17.

The Polar Star, which boasts up to 75,000 horsepower, sliced through thick sheets of ice to wrestle free the Scenic Eclipse II from its immovable position, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release Friday.

But the day was noteworthy for another reason, too: It was the cutter’s 50th birthday, having been commissioned Jan. 17, 1976.

After receiving a call from the distressed cruise ship shortly before midnight, the Polar Star broke the ice surrounding the Scenic Eclipse II by encircling it twice before escorting it for four nautical miles until it reached open water.

The incident took place eight nautical miles from McMurdo Sound.

“I am constantly amazed at this crew’s tremendous energy and enthusiasm,” said Capt. Jeff Rasnake, Polar Star’s commanding officer. “Despite the many challenges associated with getting and keeping this ship on mission, they remain eternally positive and committed to meeting the high standards we’ve set for ourselves.”

The cutter supports Operation Deep Freeze 2026, an ongoing military operation that helps the National Science Foundation’s U.S. Antarctic Program to conduct research. The effort involves search and rescue, airdrops, transportation help, aeromedical evacuations and breaking ice for fuel and cargo deliveries, among other operations.

The cutter has deployed 29 times in support of the Antarctic Program and is the United States’ only active heavy icebreaker.

