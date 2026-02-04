The U.S. military has unleashed a new round of strikes against Islamic State members in Syria following the deadly December ambush that killed two U.S. soldiers and one American civilian interpreter.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Wednesday that U.S. aircraft conducted the attacks between Jan. 27 and Monday, destroying targets that included a communication site and weapons storage facilities.

“Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM’s commander.

The U.S. military said its multiple rounds of strikes since December have killed or captured more than 50 Islamic State members, including “an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected” to the ambush.