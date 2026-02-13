The Navy has dismissed the commanding officer of the destroyer USS Mason, service officials announced Friday.

Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander of Carrier Strike Group 10, relieved Capt. Chavius Lewis of his duties due to a “loss in confidence in Lewis’ ability to command,” the Navy said in a release.

The brief release did not provide additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding Lewis’ firing. The Navy often uses “loss of confidence” as a blanket statement when dismissing senior leaders.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the service said.

Lewis, who assumed command of the Mason on Nov. 14, 2024, has been replaced by Capt. Kevin Hoffman. Lewis has been temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast.

Assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet, the Mason is currently participating in a composite training unit exercise.

Lewis’ relief “does not impact the ship’s mission or schedule,” the release noted.

