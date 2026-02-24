Non-training military working dogs at bases across the country are facing neglectful conditions caused by aging facilities and a lack of ample caretakers, according to a U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General report.

The office conducted 12 site visits to military working dog programs and found that the department and the program’s manager did not sufficiently protect the dogs from extreme weather conditions, mold issues and did not manage quarantine and isolation areas well.

Many of the dogs are housed and trained in aging and unsatisfactory kennel facilities, with some constructed over 40 years ago, resulting in the death of four dogs from fiscal year 2021 through fiscal 2023, the 42-page report released on Feb. 17 said.

“DoD Service Component officials told us that the unsatisfactory kennel facility conditions occurred because the Service Component Commands did not prioritize renovation or new construction of the kennels over other mission requirements,” the report states.

The report determined that the department needs to improve the kennel facility conditions across the services because it can lead to canine health issues, injuries and behavioral challenges.

In their examination, the office focused on non-training dogs, those awaiting deployment, medical disposition or in training rejection status. Those in training status generally receive adequate physical activity and social and cognitive enrichment during their training.

The focus areas of the IG office were: health care; kenneling; mental and physical wellness; training and safety; and ethical and humane treatment for DoD MWDs retired from, or not selected for, active service, the report lists.

Currently, there are about 1,600 military working dogs across branches, and they all originate from the same base: the 341st Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

During the office’s August 2024 site visit, 230 of the military working dogs were in non-training status at the 341st Training Squadron.

The 341st Training Squadron is tasked with the initial acquisition, training and sustainment of the military working dogs and their handlers for all U.S. branches and select allied nations.

In an Air Force guidance memorandum referred to in the report, it lists the requirements for the military working dogs welfare in the 341st training environment, citing canine enrichment times, housing facilities and veterinary health services as a necessity for mission effectiveness.

“DoD MWDs’ physical, social, and cognitive needs must be met every day through enrichment,” the memo says.

“Rotation of the type of enrichment provided from each category shall be done to maintain novelty and engagement,” the guidance continues.

The report found that the training squadron did not provide those in non-training status with the required five hours per day of physical activity, social and cognitive enrichment as stated in the memo.

Instead, they walked the non-training status dogs for around 10 minutes, four times a week or less, the report says.

Out of the 230 in non-training status, 104 received four 10-minute walks for the week and the rest received three or less 10-minute walks for the week, according to the report.

In the office’s site visit to the 341st, they also observed canine behaviors that resulted from a lack of enrichment times, like stress behaviors and physical signs of heat stress. The report noted that the training squadron does not have enough caretakers to manage all those in non-training status.

The 341st kennel master told the office that they “could not meet the 5 hours of enrichment required because of manpower challenges,” the report says.

Even though the five hours of physical activity required is not met, the report details that all dogs are given five hours of holistic enrichment through inflatables, audio books, music and scented bubble machines.

The squadrons’ caretakers and trainers also told the office that they need additional manpower for their assigned husbandry and kennel management duties.

“Because of the manpower challenges, the Air Force requested FY 2025 funding to increase caretaker positions to support DoD MWD exercise and enrichment requirements,” the report reads.

Upgrading kennels can take years and cost millions of dollars, but kennel masters say they can tell the difference improved facilities have on the dogs’ health and morale.

The office made two recommendations for the Secretary of the Air Force and the defense department’s program manager. The first being to reduce the number of military working dogs in non-training status at the 341 Training Squadron until there are enough caretakers. The second being developing and implementing a plan to upgrade the kennel facilities to meet current standards.

All recommendations in the report are marked as resolved, meaning management has agreed to implement them or has proposed actions that will address the issues regarding the recommendations. They will be considered closed when the office verifies that the corrective actions were implemented.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.