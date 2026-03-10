As the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran stretches into its 11th day, American voters’ sentiments about the ongoing conflict are skewing negative, one poll found.

Over half of American voters oppose the recent U.S. military action against Iran, while a majority oppose sending ground troops to the country, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday. Despite President Donald Trump’s assertions that U.S. involvement will be wrapped up in a matter of weeks, many voters believe the conflict will continue for months or more.

“Voters are unenthusiastic about the air attack on Iran and there is overwhelming opposition to putting American troops on Iranian soil to fight a ground war,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in the poll results.

The poll found that 53% of voters oppose the war, while 40% are in support. Those findings are split by political party, with Democrats and Independents largely opposing the war and Republicans supporting it.

A significant amount of voters — 74% — oppose sending ground troops into Iran, with only 20% in support of that action, the poll found. There’s a lack of support even among Republicans for sending ground troops; 52% of Republicans oppose the idea and 37% support it.

Pollsters surveyed a total of 1,002 self-identified Democrats, Republicans and Independents from March 6 to 8. They included a mix of men and women from across the country.

American voters are somewhat split on the killing of more than 40 Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The poll found 48% think the killings were justified, while 43% think they were not.

Trump has said that military action was necessary because Iran posed “grave threats” to America, claiming they would soon have missiles capable of reaching the U.S. Experts, however, have said they believe Iran is years away from developing a missile with that type of range.

The poll found that a many voters, 55%, did not believe Iran posed an imminent military threat against the country, and now, 77% of voters believe that it is likely there will be a terrorist attack on U.S. soil in retaliation from Iran.

Pollsters also asked about Trump’s presidential handling of the war and found that only 38% approve while 57% disapprove.

Trump has previously projected the war could last four or five weeks but said the U.S. has the ability to continue “far longer.”

When those surveyed were asked about how long they believe the war could last, 3% said days, 18% said weeks, 32% said months, 13% said about a year and 26% said longer than that, according to the poll.

“How long will it last? Not days, not weeks, but months, maybe longer. Perhaps compelled by memories of long wars, Americans see no early end to the enormous upheaval in the Middle East,” Malloy said in the poll results.

